Most Lancaster County elected officials salaries would increase 3% after next election

Salaries for Lancaster County’s elected officials in 2023 — following this year's general election — would range from $59,000 to nearly $180,000, generally 3% more than those officials are getting paid now, based on a committee’s recommendation.

State law requires that county boards set elected officials’ salaries — including their own — before Jan. 15 every four years, prior to a general election. This year’s recommendations will affect salaries from 2023-2026.

The committee sets the salaries for 2023, then determines a formula for increases in subsequent years, typically based on the consumer price index. Because of worries about possible inflation and wanting to be fiscally responsible, the committee recommended, for the first time, setting an annual cap on those increases at 5%.

“The CPI has been all over the board,” said Judy Halstead, chair of the salary committee and former director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. “We don’t have a crystal ball to see where inflation might go or not go, so we also put a safeguard in place.”

For instance, in October, the CPI was 6.6% over the previous 12 months; in November it increased to 7.7%, Halstead said.