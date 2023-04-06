Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s lead over challenger Suzanne Geist increased slightly Wednesday with more than 6,600 early vote ballots counted.

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office released updated returns late Wednesday that included an additional 6,619 early votes, bringing the total number to 29,587 — a record for a city primary.

Voter turnout also was higher than recent elections, at just under 33%.

Those additional votes increased Gaylor Baird’s lead over Geist by slightly more than 2,000 votes, which means Gaylor Baird captured 49.6% of the primary vote, compared to Geist’s 32.9%.

Tuesday night, Gaylor Baird had captured just under 49% of the vote, and Geist slightly under 34%.

The additional votes didn’t change any races, but it did increase the lead of City Council incumbent James Michael Bowers over challenger Taylor Wyatt in the tight race for the District 1 seat in northeast Lincoln. Bowers, a Democrat, increased his lead over his Republican challenger from 143 to 395 votes.

In the southeast Lincoln’s District 2 race — where former police officer Tom Duden, a Republican, and educator Bailey Feit, a Democrat, both advanced — Duden’s lead narrowed slightly.

In southwest Lincoln’s District 3, Democrat Justin Carlson’s lead over nonpartisan Elina Newman increased.

In northwest Lincoln’s District 4 — where Republican Wayne Reinwald and Democrat Brodey Weber both advanced — Reinwald’s lead narrowed by just 21 votes. But the other two candidates who didn’t advance were both Democrats, which means it could be closer race in the general election.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said his office has about 430 provisional ballots and another 300 yet-to-be-counted ballots of early voters who came into the office Monday. He hopes to have them done by the end of the week.

The early voters this year outnumbered the in-person voters slightly, with 29,592 mail-in ballots and 28,559 voters showing up to the polls.

The 2019 city primary — also a mayoral election — had 16,874 mail-in ballots, with 19,473 during the general election. In both of those elections, more than double that number voted in person.

Early voters did outnumber in-person voters during the pandemic. In the 2021 city primary, about two-thirds more voters voted by mail than in person, with 28,870 early voters to 14,562 who voted in person.

“I think that’s a trend,” Wiltgen said of the early voting numbers. “I think the pandemic changed voter trends.”

Wiltgen said his office mailed out about 34,000 early ballots for the primary. Typically, he said, about 10% of the early ballots are returned and he expects that to be more like 15% this year. Wednesday, for instance, his office got 1,000 early ballots from the post office that weren’t mailed in time and will have to be rejected.

Wiltgen said he thinks there’s a couple of reasons: There are lots of people voting by mail for the first time and may not realize there’s no longer a one-day turnaround for mail in Lincoln, and the short time between the primary and general election, which means there’s less time to mail out early ballots and return them.

There were also a large number of ballots on which voters didn’t vote in some races, called undercount ballots.

That means the total number of ballots in a particular district could be much higher than the votes tallied for a particular race. For instance, the number of votes cast for the four candidates in District 2 was more than 2,600 less than the total number of ballots cast in that district.

That likely means that voters either didn’t know who to vote for in the council race so they didn’t, or they wanted to vote in just one race — likely a factor in a competitive mayor's race. The number of undercount ballots in the mayor’s race, for instance, was less than 200.

The 33% voter turnout for the primary was high compared to recent city elections.

In 2015, when Chris Beutler won a third term over challenger Andy Stebbing, primary turnout was 23.8%. Four years later, when there was an open seat and Gaylor Baird won her first term over Cindy Lamm, primary turnout was 31.2%.

Look back to 2007, when Beutler won his first mayoral race, primary turnout was 18.2%. When he won reelection over Tammy Buffington in 2011, primary turnout was 13.7%.

“I do think voters, with everything that's gone on in the last eight years, there’s more interest in local elections, which is not a bad thing,” Wiltgen said.

