A military veteran who also worked for a private military contractor in the Middle East announced he’s running for the Lancaster County Board.

David Russell, a Republican who lives just outside of Lincoln, is running for the District 4 seat, which includes the eastern part of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

“As a military veteran and leader for many years in the public and private sector, I understand the importance of service and the need for leaders who put the needs of their constituents first,” Russell said. “I believe that I can bring a fresh perspective and a commitment to service to the Lancaster County Board.”

Russell grew up in different locations around the world because his father was in the U.S. Air Force. His dad, he said, emigrated from Australia and served in the military for 23 years, which taught Russell the importance of service and sacrifice from a young age.

Russell enlisted in the Air Force after high school and served several tours in the Middle East. He was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue when his service ended.

He attended Creighton University and graduated from Bellevue University with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems.

After his military service was done, he worked for a private military contractor in the Middle East. Today, he is director of digital solutions for Nebraska Municipal Power Pool.

He said in an interview that he decided to run because he feels as though the board has not provided its citizens with a voice.

“I believe that we need more leaders who are committed to serving their constituents and putting the needs of the community first,” he said in announcing his candidacy. “I am excited about this opportunity to serve the people of Lancaster County, and I hope to earn their trust and support in the coming months.”

Russell said he would prioritize strategic budgeting, economic development and education as a county commissioner. He said he plans to host a series of town hall meetings and meet-and-greets with constituents to discuss these topics and gather feedback on them.

He and his wife, Denette, have three children and one grandchild.

Roma Amundson is serving her third term as the District 4 commissioner.

The election for the District 4 seat will be in the spring of 2024.

