Memorial honors local officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice

A ceremony held at the Hall of Justice on Sunday evening celebrated the unveiling of the Lincoln and Lancaster County law enforcement memorial.

The memorial honors seven Lincoln Police officers and three Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies who died or were killed in the line of duty. The police union and sheriff's association each donated $15,000 to the $125,000 project.

Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera, who was shot while serving a warrant in August of 2020, is one of the 10 law enforcement members honored in the memorial.

“The loss of investigator Mario Herrera last year remains fresh in our thoughts, a tragic reminder of the extremely dangerous job that our officers do on our behalf each and every day,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

She said the memorial stands as a symbol of the pledge to never forget the sacrifice of Investigator Herrera and the other local law enforcement officers who lost their lives serving the community.