Memorial honors local officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice

A ceremony held at the Hall of Justice on Sunday evening celebrated the unveiling of the Lincoln and Lancaster County law enforcement memorial.
The memorial honors seven Lincoln Police officers and three Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies who died or were killed in the line of duty. The police union and sheriff's association each donated $15,000 to the $125,000 project.
Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera, who was shot while serving a warrant in August of 2020, is one of the 10 law enforcement members honored in the memorial.
“The loss of investigator Mario Herrera last year remains fresh in our thoughts, a tragic reminder of the extremely dangerous job that our officers do on our behalf each and every day,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
She said the memorial stands as a symbol of the pledge to never forget the sacrifice of Investigator Herrera and the other local law enforcement officers who lost their lives serving the community.
“Hundreds will see this important monument every day when they pass by or visit the city and county building,” Gaylor Baird said. “We hope that they will take the time to reflect on the service of the officers who gave their lives serving our community, and reflect on the service of those whose names are carved in the granite.”
Gaylor Baird said she challenges the community to carry on the legacy of the officers by mirroring their selfless spirit of service and sacrifice.
Attorney General Doug Peterson said the law enforcement officers of Lincoln and Lancaster County deserve this recognition, and gave a special thanks to the families of law enforcement.
“Families are the bedrock of emotional support for the officers and we thank you for giving us support," he said.
The memorial's design features life-size statues of officers kneeling before walls with the names of those who died or were killed.
“It's a lasting memorial to mark the officers and deputies that have gone before us, giving the ultimate sacrifice," LPD Capt. Don Scheinost said.
He said local law enforcement officers are grateful to have the memorial.
“We pray that we never have to add another name to the memorial," Scheinost said. "But it's a constant reminder of the things that the officers and the deputies have done and given those sacrifices.”
Watch Now: Mobile tribute to fallen officers arrives in Lincoln as anniversary of Herrera's death nears
'They came when we really needed 'em:' Officer's widow bonds with Nebraska family following tragedy, Dec. 24, 2020
Photos, videos: Police, public pay respects to fallen officer Herrera
