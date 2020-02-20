Medicaid expansion delay is costly for Lancaster County, leader says

Riley Johnson Local government reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lancaster County commissioners wouldn't have needed to raise property taxes last year to cover bridge repairs if Medicaid expansion were in place in Nebraska, board Chair Sean Flowerday said Tuesday.

Voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018, and Flowerday lamented the state's "slow-walking" implementation of it, which is projected to be live by Oct. 1.

Even before the County Board had a Democratic majority, commissioners supported Medicaid expansion.

Proponents of the expansion contend it could free up the roughly $2.5 million Lancaster County spends on general assistance each year.

Most often, County Human Services Director Sara Hoyle said, those funds pay for the primary medical care of people who are sick in Lancaster County and have no other funds or benefits to use.

Flowerday, who is a Democrat, said last year the county needed to raise the property tax levy to generate $2.1 million to pay for more bridge and road work.

"It literally would have covered it,” Flowerday said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

