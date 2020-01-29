Meal delivery now available for homebound seniors in rural Lancaster County

Homebound seniors who live in rural Lancaster County can now receive home-delivered meals through a new Aging Partners program.
Participants who place their orders by Tuesday will receive a two-week supply of refrigerated meals via FedEx or UPS before the beginning of the next week, Aging Partners Director Randy Jones said.
The program aims to improve the sometimes sporadic meal service provided at community centers in the county, Jones said, and it's unknown how many seniors may be served. The program is paid for from federal and county funds.
Meals are available to people 60 years and older who either are unable to make it to a senior center with a meal program, are incapacitated or disabled and unable to prepare their own meals or recovering from illness or a medical issue and unable to prepare meals.
Interested people should call 402-441-6150 to determine eligibility.
For Meals on Wheels service in Lincoln, residents should call Tabitha at 402-486-8589.
