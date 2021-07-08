Mead town hall seeks to keep pressure on cleanup at AltEn

“I’d like to be assured our children won’t come to any harm,” Emily Loftus said. “The state’s turned a blind eye on it for years.”

She added that questions remain about what is being done to clean up the site, how residents of Mead are being protected, and “what’s going to be done to ensure nothing like this happens ever again?”

Emily Robinson said she constantly battled respiratory issues while she worked at the plant from November 2015 until April 2016, but was told by plant managers that was the result of her working on a local rescue squad.

“Nothing was ever said about health concerns,” Robinson said. “We knew it was treated seed corn. It was never fully expressed that we shouldn’t say anything — it was kind of implied.”

She also said AltEn’s employees were directed to not drink water from the faucets until they could be tested — they were told the drinking wells had been sitting idle while the plant was shut down for roughly 7 years — and to use bottled water brought in instead.

“We had the wells tested and we were still drinking from the Culligan water coolers,” Robinson explained.