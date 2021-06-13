Mayor's budget looks to the future, recovering from the pandemic and public safety

Mayor's budget priorities

Public safety and health

Add firefighters, police officers, a 911 dispatcher and health department employees.

Quality of life

Increase funding for parks and trails maintenance, add employees to beef up mowing of high-use areas. Reopen recreation centers, pools and playgrounds. Help open new senior center, retain program for homebound residents.

Water and streets

Appropriate $57 million for street repairs and construction and $22.4 million for water main, meter and wellfield repair and replacement.

Inclusion and equity

Create a diversity, equity and inclusion administrator, support affordable housing efforts, continue housing and rental assistance.

Workforce development

Create positions to help small businesses hire and retain workers, connect residents with disabilities to jobs through federal program.