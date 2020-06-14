Mayor suggests cuts to close $12M shortfall; no property tax change

Most visible to residents, scaling back service at the city's library branches would save nearly $900,000, Gaylor Baird said.

Libraries have been closed to the public since mid-March due to the pandemic.

Department directors across city government would also be asked to delay hiring when jobs are open for a total savings of $1.4 million.

Next year's budget will fund fewer city employees than in 2006 even though the city has grown by nearly 45,000 people, she said.

The mayor recommends that some city workers forgo the usual cost-of-living raise received annually, saving the city about $670,000. Negotiations with five of the six unions representing city workers are ongoing with only Lincoln police officers having a current contract.

Her administration will also look to establish a furlough policy while negotiating with city unions in case it would need to further limit spending on personnel next year, the mayor said.

Parks and recreation fees would rise, including a $65 hike for adult basketball leagues and a $5 increase on picnic shelter rentals.