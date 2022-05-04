Mayor says she will sign off on Wilderness Crossing development

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said she will sign off on the zoning changes and land annexation that will allow a hotly debated housing development adjacent to Wilderness Park to proceed.

A group of Native community members who opposed the development set up a prayer camp early Monday and had asked Gaylor Baird to veto the City Council's approval of the development, known as Wilderness Crossing.

The mayor met with Native leaders on Tuesday and said in a news release on Wednesday announcing her decision that she looked forward to working with them to build a more inclusive community.

But she said she still intended to approve the council's action, which included annexation and zoning changes necessary for the plan to proceed.

Gaylor Baird said that previous modifications made by the developer and city planners had already addressed some concerns.

And the release pointed out the sweat lodge used by Native leaders to practice sacred ceremonial rituals is across the street from the proposed development on private property, not on park land.

"The owner of the property to be developed and the owner of the property that includes the sweat lodge both have the right to use their land as they wish within guidelines," she said.

On Sunday, a Native group erected the Niskithe Prayer Camp -- a name taken from an UmoNhoN word meaning Saltwater, a nod to the area's Salt Creek waterway.

“We are here today to take back our voice, which was stolen from us at last week’s City Council hearing,” said Kevin Abourezk, a leader of the peaceful prayer camp, at the outset of their vigil. “As Indigenous people of this land, we have had much taken from us over the past few centuries. Today we are standing up and saying, ‘No more! We are here. We are strong. We will remain.'”

Environmental activists and members of the Native community sent over 100 letters opposing the proposed development, and turned out in force to speak at a City Council public hearing on the development.

They are concerned about the effect the traffic, light and noise will have on the native habitat and wildlife of the park — and that it will disrupt the sanctity of one of the oldest and most-used Native sweat lodges in the city.

In addition to the request for the mayor to veto the action, the group had asked the city for other changes, including creating a city Native Advisory Committee and developing city and county policies to protect Indigenous ceremonial sites.

The group was meeting Wednesday night to discuss the mayor's decision, according to Abourezk.

Sam Manzitto Jr. plans to build 162 single-family homes, 134 townhomes and 205 apartments on about 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77.

The Catholic Diocese of Lincoln plans to sell the land and has been working with Manzitto since 2018 on plans to develop it. The land has been designated in the Comprehensive Plan for future urban residential development since 2002.

Previous development adjacent to Wilderness Park like Lincoln Southwest High School, Cooper YMCA and the Horizons business park are examples of development that has used buffers and setbacks that protect the park and park uses, the mayor said in her release.

The Wilderness Crossing residential neighborhood proposal has followed the same process and includes similar design considerations like open land buffers, fences, lighting restrictions, landscaping, relocation of an existing street and tree plantings to create distance between and mitigate the impact of the development on neighboring private properties and the park.

“As our city grows, new neighborhoods will continue to be built next to existing neighborhoods, community amenities and places of worship. When that happens, the city will continue to listen to community concerns, then use thoughtful zoning policies and the Comprehensive Plan to help neighbors find meaningful ways to live and grow together,” Gaylor Baird said.

