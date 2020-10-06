Mayor pledges to create 5,000 new, affordable Lincoln housing units in next decade

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Tuesday pledged to muster city powers to help create 5,000 units of affordable housing in the city over the next decade.
In her second State of the City address, Gaylor Baird said her administration will act on the city's coordinated affordable housing action plan, which projects Lincoln will need 5,000 units that rent for less than $1,000 monthly for lower income renters by 2030.
"We already have incentivized redevelopment projects that, as we speak, are creating 144 affordable housing units, and are providing more options for families with the use of housing vouchers," Gaylor Baird said in the virtual address.
Her administration will help developers build new and rehabilitate existing housing to meet the goal, she said.
The announcement paired with a call on Lincoln citizens to spend 1% more with local businesses to support the local economy as it grapples with the ongoing pandemic.
Likewise, Lincoln will strive to reduce its contributions to the changing climate, she said, announcing a goal to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions in the city 80% by 2050.
Lincoln Electric System, the city's publicly owned power source, has joined in the commitment, and strategies to help reach the goal will be released with the draft Climate Action Plan later this month.
She also called on the city to promote a culture of inclusion, equity and belonging while reiterating her administration's steps to address a "national reckoning with deep-seated, systemic inequities, racism and cultural and social division." Those steps include changes to police use of force policies, prosecutorial reform and increased investment in mental health resources to support the work of Lincoln police, she said.
The mayor praised the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department staff as they continue leading city efforts to contain the virus and how community members have heeded their calls while adjusting to the hard realities brought about during the pandemic, she said.
Gaylor Baird remembered the late Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera, who was fatally shot in August while trying to arrest a suspect linked to a murder investigation, as the city's fallen hero and recognized his sacrifice in service of the protection of others.
"Because of COVID-19, first responders not only put their lives at risk, but also put their health at risk with every call for service," she said.
The mayor's virtual address Tuesday contrasted sharply with her inaugural address last September, when she outlined her administration's core values before a packed room at the Embassy Suites in downtown Lincoln.
Pandemic preparations, the coronavirus' arrival in Lincoln and the implementation of restrictions on public gatherings brought Gaylor Baird in front of TV cameras on a daily basis for nine straight weeks earlier this year.
And as the local economy began opening up, the mayor enacted a rare curfew that led to confrontations between police and protesters decrying police brutality after riots broke out.
The mayor acknowledged the difficulty of the trials of her second year leading the city as she closed her address.
"People ask me how I can possibly like my job as mayor right now, and my response is this: At this moment, I have never felt greater purpose," she said. "And what this pandemic brings to the fore is how true this is for all of us. Every day is another opportunity to choose to act with greater purpose and for the greater good."
The mayor's speech will be re-aired Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. on the city government access channel LNKTV, Allo channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300, and Kinetic channel 1005. It is available on demand at YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.
