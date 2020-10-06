Mayor pledges to create 5,000 new, affordable Lincoln housing units in next decade

She also called on the city to promote a culture of inclusion, equity and belonging while reiterating her administration's steps to address a "national reckoning with deep-seated, systemic inequities, racism and cultural and social division." Those steps include changes to police use of force policies, prosecutorial reform and increased investment in mental health resources to support the work of Lincoln police, she said.

The mayor praised the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department staff as they continue leading city efforts to contain the virus and how community members have heeded their calls while adjusting to the hard realities brought about during the pandemic, she said.

Gaylor Baird remembered the late Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera, who was fatally shot in August while trying to arrest a suspect linked to a murder investigation, as the city's fallen hero and recognized his sacrifice in service of the protection of others.

"Because of COVID-19, first responders not only put their lives at risk, but also put their health at risk with every call for service," she said.

The mayor's virtual address Tuesday contrasted sharply with her inaugural address last September, when she outlined her administration's core values before a packed room at the Embassy Suites in downtown Lincoln.