Mayor nominates new director of city, county human resources

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Wednesday that she's nominated the human resources director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation to lead the city and county human resources department.

If approved by the City Council and Lancaster County Board, Barb McIntyre will start her job on April 11 as the director of human resources for Lincoln and Lancaster County, replacing Doug McDaniel, who announced his retirement in February. Her annual salary will be $165,000.

Barb McIntyre of Lincoln, has been nominated to be the next director of the Human Resources Department for Lincoln and Lancaster County. 

“We said the next director of the human resources department should possess a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, and a commitment to inclusive excellence,” Gaylor Baird said in a statement. “Barb McIntyre demonstrated all of these qualities and rose to the top of an excellent field of candidates identified through a robust national search for this very important role.”

McIntyre has served as director of human resources for the Nebraska Department of Transportation since 2020. Previously, she was the chief human resources officer with JEO Consulting Group for four years and a director of human resources at Ameritas for 11 years.

She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Doane University and a master’s degree in human resources from Troy University. 

“Organizations are about people and organizations with the best people achieve outstanding accomplishments,” McIntyre said. “I believe the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County are great organizations and have an unparalleled capability to make a positive impact through their people.”

Gaylor Baird said that McIntyres “articulated a vision for supporting and developing a workforce that provides critical services to our community members.”

County Board Chair Deb Schorr said commissioners were impressed with McIntyre’s experience in both the public and private sector, such as her strategies to attract talent, including simplifying the application process.

The human resources department is responsible for recruiting, testing and selecting applicants for county and city positions. It coordinates training, conducts salary surveys, performs classification studies and recommends compensation.

The department also is responsible for labor relations, employee records, drug and alcohol testing, and administration of the police and fire pension and all employee benefit programs.

The department includes the risk management division, which administers workers’ compensation for city employees, and liability, property and casualty insurance.

