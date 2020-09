Mayor nominates Ameritas VP to fill Planning Commission seat

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Wednesday announced that she has nominated Lorenzo Ball to fill a vacant seat on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.

Ball is vice president of information technology and chief data and analytics officer for Ameritas. He has an advanced degree in technology management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Morehouse University in Atlanta. Ball also serves on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Business Advisory Board.

Ball said in a news release that he hopes to provide a "deep analytical and data-driven approach to how we can continue to make Lincoln and Lancaster County inclusive, sustainable and equitable in growth and development."

Gaylor Baird said in the release that Ball's background makes him a "great fit" for the nine-member Planning Commission.

If approved by the City Council and County Board, Ball would fill a seat recently vacated by Shams Al-Badry, with a term ending in 2025.

Gaylor Baird had previously nominated Pablo Cervantes, a local landlord who also works for Lincoln Public Schools as a Latino youth development advocate.