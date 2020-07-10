Mayor hopes gas tax bonds could fund more Lincoln street repairs, restore some budget cuts

The funds would infuse the local economy with good paying construction jobs that can be done safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, and despite the ongoing construction of the South Beltway, the city believes enough contractors are available to carry out the work, the memo said.

Projects would be spread across all quadrants of the city.

These funds are separate from the new quarter-cent sales tax for street repairs, and the bond proposal would leave that funding source unaffected, the mayor said.

Gas tax money given to the city annually will pay off bonds issued in 2004 and 2006 in the next couple of years.

City finance officials believe the funding source is dependable and makes the bond issue attractive to lenders, noting in the memo that Lincoln's gas tax allocation has climbed from $15 million in 2010 to $27 million last year.

By the end of June, 10 months of gas tax money given to the city totaled over $23.3 million, according to a memo on the proposal.

Lincoln City Council members would need to authorize the city to issue these bonds.

"This solution would not be possible without the support of our City Council," Gaylor Baird said.