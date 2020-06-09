You are the owner of this article.
Mayor announces members of Lincoln's new economic recovery task force
Mayor announces members of Lincoln's new economic recovery task force

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has named all 18 members of her task force seeking to guide policies for the city's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Union Bank and Trust President and CEO Angie Muhleisen and Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas will co-chair the task force.

The other task force members are University of Nebraska-Lincoln Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion Marco Barker, Onyx Piercing Studio owner Matt Bavougian, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall, Educare Lincoln Executive Director Quentin Brown, Mapes Industries CEO William Cintani, The Landing at Williamsburg Village Executive Director John Croghan, TalentPlus Leadership Consulting Director Maribel Cruz, HomeServices of Nebraska President and CEO Shannon Harner,  Hudl Senior Vice President of Legal and People Jasmine Kingsley, community organizer Jose Lemus, Nebraska State AFL-CIO President Susan Martin, Lincoln Urban Development Department Director Dan Marvin, former Bryan Health President and CEO Kim Russel, Lincoln restaurateur Nader Sepahpur, Lincoln Independent Business Association Executive Director Bud Synhorst and Sampson Construction Vice President of Administration Cori Sampson Vokoun. 

Virtual meetings will begin soon with recommendations coming in August, the mayor said.

