Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Monday accepted an advisory council’s recommendation for a second water source for the city: developing wellfields on the Missouri River that pump treated water directly to the Capital City.

“Like the advisory council, I believe the Missouri River wellfield alternative is the best option to secure our second water source and the best investment to secure Lincoln's future,” Gaylor Baird said at a news conference. “I am confident this route will lead the way to continued water independence and economic prosperity.”

City officials estimate the cost to build and maintain Missouri River wellfields and the required pipeline system at $1.39 billion in today’s dollars, a process that will take 15-20 years to complete.

Known as Water 2.0, the effort to secure a second water source to supplement the wellfields and pumping station in Ashland officially began in June when the mayor appointed the council and the city hired Olsson, a civil engineering firm, to help analyze the options and do preliminary work to find the best spot for the wells based on such factors as flooding data, water quality and environmental impacts.

Now that the mayor has accepted the advisory council’s recommendation, Olsson will begin testing, technical analysis and preliminary design work.

Gaylor Baird thanked the advisory council co-chaired by Susan Seacrest and state Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln. The group spent nine months reviewing 14 alternatives based on seven factors including reliability, governance, life cycle cost, operations, implementation, environmental stewardship and stakeholder impacts.

Led by Olsson, the group reviewed data and heard from engineering, water, law, economic and environmental experts on how each alternative would impact those seven factors.

“This historic effort will strengthen our community’s economic and environmental resilience for decades to come,” Gaylor Baird said. “I just want to say thank you again to the many people who’ve been involved in helping us get to this historic moment.”

The Platte River wellfields and pumping station in Ashland were built in 1932 and will provide an adequate water supply to Lincoln for the next 25 years.

The group initially decided seven of the 14 alternatives lacked the quality and quantity of water necessary and looked in-depth at the seven remaining options. Those included expanding the existing wellfield on the Platte, building an off-channel reservoir and interconnecting with the Metropolitan Utilities District that serves the Omaha metro area. The group also considered using surface water from the Missouri River and treating both surface or groundwater at the new facility or pumping it to Ashland to be treated before it went to Lincoln.

Seacrest said the recommended alternative was the most reliable option that will be able to supply adequate water to Lincoln well beyond 2075, and was a source that will operate independently from the wellfields on the Platte River.

“This means the project will increase Lincoln’s ability to manage potential natural disasters like the 2019 flood that damaged Lincoln’s Platte River wells,” she said. “With the Missouri River as a second source, we increase our ability to successfully manage any future water issues.”

The Missouri River wellfields will be easier to implement, require minimal permitting and allow the city to maintain autonomy, as opposed to connecting to an existing system like MUD, city officials said.

Bostar noted another benefit: the potential for Lincoln to supply water to smaller communities in the area.

Last session Bostar introduced a legislative bill that resulted in Lincoln getting $20 million in federal stimulus funds it used to hire Olsson. This session he introduced a bill (LB506), which would appropriate $200 million in federal stimulus funds toward the project.

Lincoln has been saving about $2 million annually, money built into the water rate structure, and has about $15 million set aside so far.

The advisory council also recommended the city review the impact and possible benefits of the proposal to build a reservoir between Lincoln and Omaha.

A Water 2.0: Securing Lincoln’s Second Source public open house meeting will be March 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Southwest High School.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023