Maskless testifiers oppose health director's appointment, but council approves her anyway

But many said they wouldn't wear one, citing the personal health exemption in the mask mandate, as well as the exemption for those seeking government services.

This summer, testifiers who came to the council chambers were asked to wear masks and all the council members have during meetings.

Ultimately, Council Chair Richard Meginnis called for order in the chambers and the meeting continued without anyone being escorted out.

Following the hearing, Councilman Roy Christensen said he believes the mayor had the legal authority to appoint Lopez and he would vote to approve her since "that's the only person being put forward."

Councilwoman Sändra Washington said the city and county may not have felt the effects of the pandemic as hard as other communities in the country, but that doesn't mean there isn't a pandemic.

The pandemic has required everyone to make sacrifices, some of which they may disagree with, she said.

"There is nothing that the interim health director has done that has gone beyond her authority," Washington said.

Three council members, Washington, Christensen and Bennie Shobe, will be up for election in spring 2021.