Maskless crowd at City Council meeting leads to disruption ahead of health director appointment

Lincoln City Councilwoman Jane Raybould stopped the council's Monday meeting to try and force maskless Lincoln residents who came to oppose the permanent appointment of the local health director to wear face coverings.

The confrontation came at the beginning of the 3 p.m. meeting and ahead of a hearing to formally approve interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez to her post permanently.

Raybould called for a point of order to get the crowd of more than a dozen people to put on masks or leave and asked to have the Lincoln police officer acting as sergeant at arms to enforce it.

The council took a recess after City Attorney Yohance Christie said the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office could bring masks for the crowd.

But many said they wouldn't wear one citing the personal health exemption in the mask mandate as well as the exemption for those seeking government service.

Raybould said masks had been required of testifiers in prior meetings and social distancing was adhered to.

But testifiers in the crowd disputed that, and even testifiers argued between themselves.

“This is America,” one man said to Raybould. “This isn’t Europe in case you’ve forgotten.”