Maskless crowd at City Council meeting leads to disruption ahead of health director appointment
Council

People opposing the permanent appointment of interim Health Director Pat Lopez said a prayer together Monday in council chambers.

 RILEY JOHNSON, Journal Star

Lincoln City Councilwoman Jane Raybould stopped the council's Monday meeting to try and force maskless Lincoln residents who came to oppose the permanent appointment of the local health director to wear face coverings.

The confrontation came at the beginning of the 3 p.m. meeting and ahead of a hearing to formally approve interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez to her post permanently.

Raybould called for a point of order to get the crowd of more than a dozen people to put on masks or leave and asked to have the Lincoln police officer acting as sergeant at arms to enforce it. 

The council took a recess after City Attorney Yohance Christie said the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office could bring masks for the crowd. 

But many said they wouldn't wear one citing the personal health exemption in the mask mandate as well as the exemption for those seeking government service. 

Raybould said masks had been required of testifiers in prior meetings and social distancing was adhered to. 

But testifiers in the crowd disputed that, and even testifiers argued between themselves. 

“This is America,” one man said to Raybould. “This isn’t Europe in case you’ve forgotten.”

City attorneys and police conferred about how to address the issue.

Ultimately, Council Chair Richard Meginnis called for order in the chambers and the meeting continued without anyone being escorted out.

This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.

+1 
Mayor press conference

Lincoln-Lancaster County interim health director Pat Lopez speaks during a coronavirus news conference in May at City Hall. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

