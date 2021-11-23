Mask mandate extended as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Lopez said local hospitals continue to be extremely full and patients are often forced to wait in the emergency department until beds open up.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said most of the hospitalizations are preventable and they "could and should be declining," if only more people would get vaccinated.

Lancaster County is at about 61.5% of its total population fully vaccinated.

About 21% of children ages 5-11 have gotten their first dose, and Lopez said the Health Department will start giving second doses to some of those children after Thanksgiving.

She said the goal is to get as many people vaccinated over the next four weeks as possible. That includes first and second doses for kids and adults and booster shots for anyone over age 18 who is eligible.

The Health Department is now opening all of its clinics to anyone eligible for a booster dose, which is more than 80,000 county residents.

Lopez said getting vaccinated is the one thing people can do to help improve the local situation.

"If we want to move our community forward, we need to get vaccinated," she said.