Mask mandate extended as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lincoln

"If we want to move our community forward, we need to get vaccinated," she said.

While officials are seeing more breakthrough cases among people who are vaccinated, very few of those people are getting seriously ill and requiring hospitalization.

Lopez said current data shows about 20 out of every 100,000 unvaccinated people who get COVID-19 wind up in the hospital. The rate among vaccinated patients is 2 per 100,000.

As of Monday, about 75% of the COVID-19 patients at Bryan Health were unvaccinated, but more than 90% of the patients in the ICU and on ventilators had not received the vaccine.

Lancaster County also appears to be doing better than the rest of the state when it comes to deaths from COVID-19. There have been 12 so far this month, which puts the month on track to have a lower number than in either September or October.

Dr. Bob Rauner, president of the Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska, said the county has a much lower death rate than Douglas County and the state as a whole, which he attributed to higher vaccination rates, as well as "officials being able to put in our own public health measures without Gov. (Pete) Ricketts overruling us like he did in Omaha."