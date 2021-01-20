Marking Inauguration: Biden-Harris administration brings long-awaited moment for Lincoln mayor

Journal Star reporters offer reflections from Nebraska on President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday:

President Joe Biden's inauguration has Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird feeling eager and assured that the federal government will help cities such as Lincoln secure more coronavirus resources as the country works to reach the end of the pandemic.

She's encouraged by the administration's plan to improve coordination of the U.S. coronavirus response, the prospective leaders among Biden's administration and the overall sense of urgency and compassion they exude, she said.

"I hope that that translates to more vaccines in the arms of people in Lincoln as soon as possible," the mayor said.

Vaccines are the way out of the pandemic and will help the economy recover, and in Biden's inaugural address and leading up to Wednesday, he has impressed the Democratic mayor, she said.

Gaylor Baird carved a few minutes out between meetings Wednesday to take in the swearing-in of Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden, along with the president's inaugural address.