Mail-in ballots in Waverly recall election ballots going out Monday

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.
The loans would likely go to builders or developers building single-family homes, town homes or duplexes in the "missing middle" price range -- somewhere around $275,000, Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said.
Officials coordinating an ambitious plan to improve railroad crossings at 33rd and Cornhusker and 35th and Adams with a new overpass, improved sidewalks and multi-use paths want to know what residents think.
The special permit, which commissioners will vote on at a Dec. 16 staff meeting, would allow Ranger Power to develop a solar farm on about 1,430 acres of land stretching from 148th and 190th streets and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.
A nonprofit that has helped traditionally underserved small businesses get started will now help coordinate affordable housing efforts, including raising $10 million to help subsidize low-income housing projects.