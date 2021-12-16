 Skip to main content
Mail-in ballots in Waverly recall election ballots going out Monday
Mail-in ballots in Waverly recall election ballots going out Monday

An election next month to decide whether the president of the Waverly Board of Education will keep his seat will be held entirely by mail.

Ballots will be sent to voters living in Waverly's Ward 4 — which board president Andy Grosshans represents — starting Monday, the Lancaster County Election Commissioner's office announced.

Ballots must be returned to the commissioner's office at 601 N. 46th St. in Lincoln no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 11.

Waverly school board president to face recall election

Voters can mail in the ballots or drop them off at the office during regular business hours. A 24-hour drop box is also available on the north side of the office.

Grosshans is facing a recall election for supporting an extension of Waverly Superintendent Cory Worrell's pandemic emergency powers, which the board approved in July.

Petitioners gathered enough signatures this fall to call the special election, which will cost the district roughly $5,000, officials said.

