Maggie Squires announces run for Lincoln City Council

Maggie Mae Squires, a yoga instructor who has advocated for marijuana legalization and increased renewable energy, announced plans to run for the District 4 seat on the Lincoln City Council.

Lincoln City Councilwoman Tammy Ward has said she won’t run for reelection to represent the district in northwest Lincoln.

Squires, a registered Democrat, said she is running to support the continued growth of the Capital City.

"We are known as a family-friendly city, a great place to raise a family, yet working families juggle jobs and raise children with little improvement in their circumstances,” she said. “Everyday living expenses, rental costs and taxes have gone up. We need to ensure the good life is available for all."

This will be Squires' third run for City Council. She ran in 2017 and advanced to the general election but finished sixth in a race won by Bennie Shobe. In 2021, she was among 12 candidates vying for three at-large City Council seats, but didn’t advance to the general election. She also ran for the Lower Platte Natural Resources District in 2014.

A native of Valentine, Squires moved to Lincoln in 2002 and earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy with a physics minor from Nebraska Wesleyan University. She also holds a master’s degree in management from Doane University.

She trained at Integral Yoga in New York and in 2019 opened Yin Yang Yoga on North 27th Street, though closed it during the pandemic. She also worked as a city parking manager and was a legislative aide to former state Sen. Bill Avery.

She still teaches yoga, and works for Medical Solutions, a company that places traveling nurses.

During her second run for City Council she advocated for marijuana legalization and increased renewable energy, and in a news release announcing her current run, Squires said she recognizes the growth of Lincoln and wants to build on accomplishments, such as developments in the Haymarket, and to identify the city’s next big vision and how it will help Lincoln grow.

As a fiscal conservative, she said solid long-term planning is essential to Lincoln's future, including finding alternative revenue streams to help create affordable housing, properly fund education, community services and to lower taxes.

“Creating new revenue streams will allow for economic development like small businesses, improvements to roads and infrastructure and personal tax relief,” she said. “It’s time Lincoln set an example our state will want to follow.”

Four district seats on the City Council will be on the primary ballot April 4. The general election is May 2.

Top Journal Star photos for December