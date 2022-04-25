Luxury apartment community in Waterford Estates gets council approval

Plans for a large luxury, resort-style apartment community in Waterford Estates near 98th and O streets moved forward Monday, after weeks of delay over a yet-to-be-built, right-hand turn lane.

Like a large apartment complex planned at Dominion at Stevens Creek east of Waterford Estates, this development faced some opposition from homeowners in the east Lincoln neighborhood.

But the thing that held up a use permit and zoning change was just who should pay for a right-hand turn lane at 98th Street and Waterford Estates Drive and when it should be built.

On Monday, the Lincoln City Council approved a use permit and a zoning change, with an amendment spelling out that the developer will build the right-hand turn lane on 98th Street when Waterford Estates Drive is extended there as part of the development, and will be reimbursed for the cost with city impact fees once the development reaches that area.

The reimbursement won’t happen until impact fees cover a roundabout at 104th and Holdrege streets, a project just getting underway, said Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Director David Cary.

Luckily, he said, there’s enough development in the area that there will be sufficient impact fees to pay for both road improvements.

Developers pay impact fees to help fund infrastructure in new developments.

Aristos Apartments wants to build a 505-unit complex at approximately 98th Street and Boathouse Road, with the possibility of adding 48,000 square feet of commercial space on the 24-acre site if the market dictates, Ann Post, an attorney representing the developers, told the council at an earlier meeting.

The complex, which is similar to one the same group built near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road, would include green space, a swimming pool, parking and a dog run.

Post said residents of the apartment complex would not have access to Waterford Lake for recreational purposes — one of the concerns of residents.

The other concern of developers was having to pay for a street on the south end of the development, near land owned by Southeast Community College. At an earlier meeting, the council approved a zoning change to make that land semi-public. At some point, the college will likely develop the land, Cary said, though nothing is planned immediately.

Initially, developers argued that the road would be used more by SCC than apartment residents, but Cary said no changes had been made to the plan and when development reaches that area, the developer will pay for the roadway.

Construction of the Aristos project would likely not begin until 2024, and it would be built in three to four phases, Post said, with full buildout likely taking 8-10 years.

