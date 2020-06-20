LTU plans for more street spending, flooding repairs to wellfield in city’s tight budget

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

City transportation officials plan to increase their street improvement funding by 20% next year even amid uncertain economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, the city’s largest department, has proposed a $47.2 million plan for road repairs and new road construction, according to its budget plan.

Nearly $13 million, or about a quarter of the funds, in LTU’s road improvements plan come from the new sales tax earmarked for streets that took effect last October.

The plan marks the first full budget for the new revenue stream that voters enacted on the promise the tax would add street funding not replace it.

So far, the quarter-cent streets sales tax generated $6.8 million through the end of March, which is slightly higher than expected.

Collections from April and May are expected to dip because of the public gathering restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, but the first selected residential street repairs funded with the money remain on track.

“All of our road construction projects are full steam ahead,” Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said in an interview.