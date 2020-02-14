Lt. Gov. Foley says less is more in legislative session

Sometimes less is more. This may pertain to the current 60-day legislative session in the Nebraska Unicameral. At least Lt. Gov. Mike Foley thinks that way.
Foley was Monday’s speaker for the Executive Club luncheon at the Nebraska Club in downtown Lincoln.
“I just came from the Capitol this morning, and we’re wrapping up Day 21 in the legislature,” said Foley, who was a two-term Unicameral legislator himself, serving six years prior to his eight-year stint as Nebraska State auditor. “We have 1,221 bills that have been introduced along with 10 constitutional amendments. We’d be much better off by picking five laws that you want to see changed. By law, every bill introduced must have a hearing.”
Foley said he would like to see some concentration and prioritization on practical bills that people across Nebraska are requesting. He said that while traveling the state, the most overwhelming priority he keeps hearing is, “What are you going to do about our property taxes?”
“It’s a real privilege to visit with all these people in our state. They are truly the salt of the earth. Very hard-working people,” said Foley, who is in his sixth year as lieutenant governor. “Through LB 947, there’s a half billion dollars of property tax relief over a three-year period from the governor.”
Another area of legislative focus for the administration is the corporate tax incentive involved in the Nebraska Advantage Act and LB 720, which addresses the expiration of the Act in 2020, and Foley said they will attempt to improve it. He said the purpose of the Act is to allow Nebraska to offer better opportunities for corporations locating in the state as opposed to other competing states.
Some other tax-based priorities include LB 153, which would give military personnel at Offutt Air Force Base and others across the state some tax relief by cutting their taxable income in half from 100% to 50%.
Foley pointed out that Nebraska is truly an agricultural state with it being nationally ranked No. 1 in cattle production, No. 2 in ethanol production and No. 3 in corn production. Thus, both he and Gov. Pete Ricketts are huge proponents of international trade.
You have free articles remaining.
“Here in Nebraska, we have got to sell internationally,” said Foley, a native of Rochester, New York. “Our trading relationships are very important, and we’re always looking to improve and better our trade agreements.”
One of the problems facing the state and extending nationwide is the low unemployment rate, according to Foley.
“The work force is a very, very serious issue for Nebraska and the country,” said Foley, who worked for five years with the Nebraska Public Power District prior to entering the political arena. “Nebraska is well below the national unemployment average.”
Foley noted that Rienke Manufacturing Co. in Deshler, Nebraska, which makes center pivots for irrigation systems, is a classic example of a company that lacks the human resources to ably accomplish its manufacturing goals.
“Speaking to Chris Roth of Rienke Manufacturing, he told me that they need 70 more workers that he could hire today. And that’s a story we are hearing all across our state.”
Foley used that theme to dovetail into another drive for his administration and the state: how to keep our young people within the state’s borders.
“We are developing a youth-talent initiative,” Foley said. “We have got to do a better job of training our kids and exposing them to all the opportunities in this state of employment. We have to do a better job of exposing them to it and keeping them here (in the state).”
But, one of the themes that came back around at the end of Foley’s remarks was the need for principled legislative discussions.
“In a 60-day session, we don’t need to be spending all this time on bills that aren’t going to be going anywhere.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Allo Communications.