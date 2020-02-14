Lt. Gov. Foley says less is more in legislative session

Sometimes less is more. This may pertain to the current 60-day legislative session in the Nebraska Unicameral. At least Lt. Gov. Mike Foley thinks that way.

Foley was Monday’s speaker for the Executive Club luncheon at the Nebraska Club in downtown Lincoln.

“I just came from the Capitol this morning, and we’re wrapping up Day 21 in the legislature,” said Foley, who was a two-term Unicameral legislator himself, serving six years prior to his eight-year stint as Nebraska State auditor. “We have 1,221 bills that have been introduced along with 10 constitutional amendments. We’d be much better off by picking five laws that you want to see changed. By law, every bill introduced must have a hearing.”

Foley said he would like to see some concentration and prioritization on practical bills that people across Nebraska are requesting. He said that while traveling the state, the most overwhelming priority he keeps hearing is, “What are you going to do about our property taxes?”

“It’s a real privilege to visit with all these people in our state. They are truly the salt of the earth. Very hard-working people,” said Foley, who is in his sixth year as lieutenant governor. “Through LB 947, there’s a half billion dollars of property tax relief over a three-year period from the governor.”