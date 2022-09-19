LPS' newest focus program prompted plan to rezone nearly 30 acres near 22nd and Y

A new Lincoln Public Schools focus program at The Bay near 22nd and Y streets prompted the city to seek a zoning change for nearly 30 acres northeast of Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street that officials say will better serve the area.

“This is an area we’ve had great interest in for quite a while because it has a longstanding industrial zoning pattern along the old railroad,” Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Director David Cary told the City Council on Monday.

“The neighborhood built up around the railroad activity and what has resulted over the years and decades is you have a lot of existing residential that is very close to industrial zoning.”

LPS, which had been planning the focus program at the multipurpose skatepark and community space at 2005 Y St. for some time and planned to open this fall, approached the city after it realized the current industrial zoning prohibits schools and other educational facilities.

As a result the focus program, which has more than 80 students, had to start the year at the Science Focus Program at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, which also allowed officials to address some construction delays.

Cary said the zoning issues facing the focus program presented an opportunity to city planners to rezone an area that no longer needs to be industrial.

The result: a plan to rezone 29.5 acres in the area from residential and industrial to a residential and business planned unit development. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning plan, which Cary said will allow for more flexibility in development of the area over time.

It will also allow the focus program to move from the zoo to The Bay.

About 16.5 acres of the area is the former site of Cushman Motorworks, where UNL plans to develop Unity Commons, a $175 million project with housing for international students and retirees, retail space and a Unity Cultural Center.

When it announced the plan last year, UNL said construction would likely start later this year, with the first phase opening sometime in 2024.

The remaining 13 acres the city wants to rezone has a mix of residential, commercial and existing industrial businesses. The rezoning follows the comprehensive plan, which supports down-zoning in areas near existing residential neighborhoods and will allow for a variety of commercial uses in the area as well as higher-density housing.

City officials saw the zoning problems for LPS as an opportunity and coordinated with both UNL and LPS, Cary said.

Turbine Flats, 2421 Y St., is a “shining example” of what’s possible in the area, Cary said. The renovated building offers co-working areas, office and training space, along with an art gallery and coffee shop.

“I foresee a lot of different things happening over the years,” he said.

The City Council will vote on the proposed changes Sept. 26.