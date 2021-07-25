Lower Platte South NRD announces tentative budget.

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District is considering a $33.8 million budget for fiscal year 2022.

The public is invited to comment at an Aug. 18 hearing before the NRD board is expected to take final action on Aug. 26.

Both meetings will be at the district's office, 3125 Portia St., starting at 7 p.m.

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District covers about 1,600 square miles in Southeast Nebraska, including most of Lancaster and Cass counties, and parts of Otoe, Seward, Butler and Saunders counties.

Its 21-member board of directors guides the district's involvement in conservation-related areas including water quality and quantity, soil erosion, wildlife habitat, wetland protection, flood control, recreational lakes and trails and environmental education. The district has the ability to collect property taxes.

Highlights from the budget include the following:

* Antelope Creek streambank repairs, 40th Street to Scott Avenue ($2.3 million).

* Surface Water Quality cost-sharing assistance to landowners ($1.9 million).

* Deadmans Run Flood Reduction Project, 48th Street to Cornhusker Highway ($1.6 million).