 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lower Platte South NRD announces tentative budget.
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lower Platte South NRD announces tentative budget.

  • Updated
  • 0
LPSNRD logo

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District is considering a $33.8 million budget for fiscal year 2022.

The public is invited to comment at an Aug. 18 hearing before the NRD board is expected to take final action on Aug. 26.

Both meetings will be at the district's office, 3125 Portia St., starting at 7 p.m.

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District covers about 1,600 square miles in Southeast Nebraska, including most of Lancaster and Cass counties, and parts of Otoe, Seward, Butler and Saunders counties.

Its 21-member board of directors guides the district's involvement in conservation-related areas including water quality and quantity, soil erosion, wildlife habitat, wetland protection, flood control, recreational lakes and trails and environmental education. The district has the ability to collect property taxes.

Highlights from the budget include the following: 

* Antelope Creek streambank repairs, 40th Street to Scott Avenue ($2.3 million).

* Surface Water Quality cost-sharing assistance to landowners ($1.9 million).

* Deadmans Run Flood Reduction Project, 48th Street to Cornhusker Highway ($1.6 million).

* Salt Creek Levees operation and maintenance ($1.3 million).

* Groundwater management ($1.1 million).

* Homestead Trail bridges, culverts and bank stabilization ($900,000).

* Upper Salt 3-A Watershed Rehabilitation ($790,000).

* Salt Creek Resiliency Study implementation ($700,000).

* Antelope Creek drainage pipe rehabilitation ($700,000).

* Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch ($650,000).

* Community Assistance Programs ($415,000).

The complete budget is available at LPSNRD.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Medalists allowed maskless photo-op on podium

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News