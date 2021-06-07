 Skip to main content
Lots of questions, some concerns about proposed 600-foot spacing between short-term rentals
Short-term Rental Regulation

Rebekah Schmitz, operator of a short-term rental on South 27th Street, says most of the people who stay in her bungalow are looking for a calm and relaxing getaway. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

A number of property owners or those representing them told the Lincoln City Council on Monday that a proposed rule to require 600 feet of space between short-term rentals would be too restrictive. 

Council members had lots of questions about the newest proposals, which scrap the requirement that property owners live in the short-term rentals but do require 600 feet of space — or about two city blocks — between them. 

Bud Synhorst, president and CEO of the Lincoln Independent Business Association, said he thinks the 600-foot spacing rule violates a law passed in 2019 preventing cities from banning short-term rentals. 

“It may be wise to tap the brakes and take a pause,” he said. 

City officials believe the proposed rules fall under a provision of the law that allows them to regulate for health and safety reasons. The new law wouldn't affect homeowner associations’ rules. 

The city decided to draft rules for short-term rentals after the law was passed, but the pandemic put a halt to the work, said Lincoln-Lancaster Planning Director David Carey. 

It picked up the work again in January, talking to a number of groups and creating an online survey answered by 209 people. Carey said there were two main themes to the responses: Property owners disliked the residency requirement and neighbors worried about large parties at rentals that caused noise and parking problems. 

The city’s revised rules include the 600-spacing requirement, though it wouldn’t apply to property located in commercially zoned areas — which would exempt downtown high-rise apartments. Complexes with more than 100 units also would be exempt, though short-term rentals in both commercially-zoned property and large apartment buildings would be limited to no more than 10% of the units. 

The city would require the short-term rentals be licensed annually and follow certain safety protocols such as having smoke alarms, but the city wouldn’t do in-person inspections. The annual registration fee would be $250.

A 4% occupancy tax — the same one hotels pay — would generate about $10,000 a year and offset the cost of electronic collection and tracking of the rentals, said Interim City Finance director David Young.

A “grandfather” rule would allow existing short-term rentals or those that applied within a four-week period to be exempt from the 600-foot spacing requirement.

Carey said the spacing requirement would stop groups of short-term rentals being in one spot and reduce the parking and noise problems. 

“We feel this is the correct compromise at this time,” Carey said, though he acknowledged there could be situations that arise that would require tweaking the rules. 

Among the questions raised by council members were whether property under construction within that initial four-week period could get a license that would be “grandfathered” in and how property owners would know when people let their licenses lapse, opening space up within a 600-foot area. 

Carey said there are about 180 short-term rentals in the city now. 

Jan Behn, who owns a couple of short-term rentals, said the majority of her visitors come for work or are passing through on their way somewhere else. And sites such Airbnb allow property owners to prohibit parties and other negative behavior. 

“We’re not a vacation destination, we’re a pass-through state,” she said. 

Stacy Manson, a real estate agent and short-term rental owner, said the 600-foot spacing rule discourages home ownership and neighborhood revitalization, hurts people who need to supplement their incomes and limits the opportunity to encourage local tourism. 

The council is scheduled to vote on the rules at its June 14 meeting.

1 of 9

