Lots of questions, some concerns about proposed 600-foot spacing between short-term rentals

A number of property owners or those representing them told the Lincoln City Council on Monday that a proposed rule to require 600 feet of space between short-term rentals would be too restrictive.

Council members had lots of questions about the newest proposals, which scrap the requirement that property owners live in the short-term rentals but do require 600 feet of space — or about two city blocks — between them.

Bud Synhorst, president and CEO of the Lincoln Independent Business Association, said he thinks the 600-foot spacing rule violates a law passed in 2019 preventing cities from banning short-term rentals.

“It may be wise to tap the brakes and take a pause,” he said.

City officials believe the proposed rules fall under a provision of the law that allows them to regulate for health and safety reasons. The new law wouldn't affect homeowner associations’ rules.

The city decided to draft rules for short-term rentals after the law was passed, but the pandemic put a halt to the work, said Lincoln-Lancaster Planning Director David Carey.