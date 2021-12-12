Loss of office workers, more residents mark a changing downtown Lincoln

The number of monthly parkers — most of whom are downtown workers — was down nearly 32% in October compared with the same month in 2019, he said. The number of hourly parkers in city garages is down 37% in the same timeframe, and parking meter revenue is down 17%.

Mixdorf said part of what's impacting hourly and metered parking is pandemic-related restaurant closures and reluctance of people to resume pre-pandemic social activities.

The numbers are increasing slowly, he said.

“We’re seeing a growing number of residents in downtown, but the exodus was so significant of workers during the pandemic that it’s not making a dent in things yet.”

The state Department of Education's move was sparked by the need to make space in the State Office Building for Department of Health and Human Services staff moving from the Gold’s building, despite uncertainty of its redevelopment plans.

Ken Fougeron, director of operations for Speedway Properties, coordinated the relocation of about 1,800 state workers from all over the city to the new State Office Building downtown in the mid-'70s as administrator of the state building division, a job he held for 27 years.