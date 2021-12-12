Loss of office workers, more residents mark a changing downtown Lincoln

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt heads east to the office these days, to a sprawling complex near 84th and O streets, not the six-story State Office Building that’s been a fixture of downtown Lincoln for decades.
It's still home to many state offices, but the departure of the Department of Education’s nearly 300 employees to the former State Farm building on the eastern edge of the city signals a changing downtown landscape.
While downtown is becoming Lincoln’s hottest new neighborhood, there’s another, perhaps less noticeable trend: the exodus of downtown office workers.
One of the big drivers was the pandemic, which turned most of the country’s workforce into a remote operation and hastened what was already a changing workplace.
People are coming back to work now, but not all of them, a phenomenon that’s created “shadow space” downtown — office space that’s leased but not being used, said Richard Meginnis, president of the commercial real estate firm NAI FMA Realty and a city councilman.
In October 2020, the Downtown Lincoln Association estimated as much as 65% of downtown office space was shadow space.
In June, a second survey of 109 downtown businesses found just 31% reported their offices would be at full capacity within 90 days.
Additionally, downtown vacancy rates increased from 10.1% to 12.3% during the first half of 2021, the realty company’s first-half 2021 market report showed.
There are other trends besides the pandemic affecting downtown, including the loss of more than 750 state office workers to space in other parts of the city and the consolidation of the banking industry as online banking means less need for in-person customer service.
Downtown Lincoln Association President Todd Ogden said he sees downtown transitioning from a 9-to-5 space to a 24-hour destination.
“Right now, what we’re seeing downtown is a lot of transition from office space to residential,” he said. “We’re losing employees but gaining residents.”
The 20-story Lied Place condominiums — the second-tallest building in the city — now dots the horizon just east of Railyard condos, near new student apartments in the area.
Several big apartment projects are in the works: at the site of the soon-to-be-demolished Journal Star building at 926 P St., at 14th and N streets and as a portion of the renovations planned for the Pershing Center block. On the edges of downtown, there are residential projects in the West Haymarket and Telegraph District.
In the last decade, the number of downtown residents has more than doubled: from 3,000 in 2010 to 6,500 today, Ogden said. When the new projects are finished, he said, the number of downtown residents is projected to hit 10,000. Additionally, there are more than 1,100 off-campus student apartments downtown. A decade ago, that number was zero, Ogden said.
People are still coming downtown, still patronizing businesses, but it’s on a more spread-out timeframe, he said, and that’s likely to continue.
National research projections indicate as much as 80% of the workforce will be hybrid in the future — working both remotely and in the office, Ogden said, and he wants to position downtown to be a destination for them, offering coffee shops and other places to gather.
Other observers say a healthy downtown needs a mix of uses, including daytime office workers who support retail and restaurants. Lunch traffic will remain slow if there aren’t bodies downtown, Meginnis said.
“What’s good for downtown is a lot of activity,” he said. “We need to keep all kinds of businesses downtown.”
One gauge of downtown health is parking revenue. And while it’s recovered some from the pandemic, it still lags behind pre-pandemic levels, said Wayne Mixdorf, assistant director of urban development, who runs the city’s parking operations.
The number of monthly parkers — most of whom are downtown workers — was down nearly 32% in October compared with the same month in 2019, he said. The number of hourly parkers in city garages is down 37% in the same timeframe, and parking meter revenue is down 17%.
Mixdorf said part of what's impacting hourly and metered parking is pandemic-related restaurant closures and reluctance of people to resume pre-pandemic social activities.
The numbers are increasing slowly, he said.
“We’re seeing a growing number of residents in downtown, but the exodus was so significant of workers during the pandemic that it’s not making a dent in things yet.”
The state Department of Education's move was sparked by the need to make space in the State Office Building for Department of Health and Human Services staff moving from the Gold’s building, despite uncertainty of its redevelopment plans.
Ken Fougeron, director of operations for Speedway Properties, coordinated the relocation of about 1,800 state workers from all over the city to the new State Office Building downtown in the mid-'70s as administrator of the state building division, a job he held for 27 years.
Now, he’s watching some of them leave: In addition to the Department of Education’s move, the Department of Environment and Energy's more than 320 employees, who were in the Atrium, now work from space in Fallbrook, he said. About 100 employees from the departments of Agriculture and Natural Resources have moved out of downtown, plus three small commodity boards.
Changes in the banking industry have affected downtown, too. Wells Fargo, Great Western Bank and First National Bank of Omaha have consolidated or will consolidate their downtown operations.
Both Blomstedt and Nelnet spokesman Ben Kiser see the hybrid workforce becoming a regular part of business.
Department of Education employees began working remotely at the beginning of the pandemic, and when Blomstedt surveyed his employees in the fall of 2020, about 80% said they were interested in continuing a hybrid work environment.
Well before the pandemic, Blomstedt said he’d been discussing the need for more space, especially more meeting and collaborative space.
The former State Farm building will allow the department to consolidate its operations, bringing vocational rehabilitation and disability determination services from other parts of the city to the 84th Street space.
But the new space will be designed with the idea of more people working at least some of the time from home or on the road, with more collaborative space and fewer designated and more shared desk spaces, Blomstedt said.
Nelnet, which has office space for about 3,500 employees in the Telegraph District, downtown and the West Haymarket, has just 15%-30% of its workers coming to the office on any given day, Kiser said.
Like many businesses, they pivoted to remote work to ensure employees’ safety during the pandemic, Kiser said, and discovered they could still serve customers well.
“We learned we could do that well and continue to serve our customers at a high level,” he said. “Today, we’re able to fully support a flexible work environment.”
To that end, Kiser said, Nelnet is updating workspaces in those downtown areas to accommodate different work habits.
“Some of that was happening before the pandemic,” he said. "The move to a more open and collaborative workspace had already started."
And there are positive signs.
Union Bank will take over the Wells Fargo building at 13th and O streets, making the architectural landmark a base for its downtown operations and also a community gathering spot.
The bank will offer traditional banking services, as well as business and mortgage banking at the location, increasing the number of downtown employees.
Calling the location Union Bank Place, it also plans to create a community space that businesses or individuals can reserve and use for free — an effort to show their commitment to downtown and the community, said Carol Ash, vice president of marketing.
Both Nelnet and Speedway officials are optimistic that there’s still a need for office space. To that end, they bought and are remodeling the Atrium at 12th and N streets.
While some former office space — the Lincoln Electric System building and a portion of the Terminal Building, for instance — will become residential space, the Atrium will remain commercial.
Fougeron said downtown needs a mix of uses, and Speedway and Nelnet are working with existing tenants and making space for new ones.
They’ve replaced the roof and rusted drain system, upgraded the electrical service and are replacing the heating-and-air conditioning system. They’ve added elevator access to the seventh floor, turned two mechanical rooms into conference areas there and are renovating the roof as an amenity for tenants. They're also updating restrooms.
Kiser said downtown will need to adapt to a changing work environment, but he thinks it can.
“Having a vibrant downtown is important,” he said. “Every organization will be different and will find what works for them, and we want to be responsive to that.”
