Longtime Lancaster County deputy public defender announces candidacy for top job in office

Egger said she has a passion for mental health cases and that more needs to be done to find alternatives to incarceration for the mentally ill and substance dependent.

She said she also would review the system in place to decide how cases are assigned in the office to reduce the number that have to be handled by private attorneys, which would save taxpayers money.

The Lancaster County Public Defender’s office was created in the early 1970s, and T. Clement Gaughan became the first elected public defender in 1974. He held the office until 1978, when Dennis Keefe was elected. When Keefe retired, Nigro was elected.

Egger said diversity is important, and it’s important to have more women in offices of power.

“We should have been there from the beginning — we’re more than 50% of the population,” she said. “So it seems to me I’m just as capable as any man who’s been a public defender, and we need to be getting ourselves into those positions of power.”