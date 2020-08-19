You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Long-dormant railroad tracks cutting through south Lincoln to see trains again in January
View Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Long-dormant railroad tracks cutting through south Lincoln to see trains again in January

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Hwy. 2 Railroad Tracks

Vehicles cross the railroad tracks on 56th Street at Old Cheney Road on Tuesday. BNSF and Omaha Public Power District in January will begin using the tracks that cut across south Lincoln as they send one coal train a day to supply OPPD’s Nebraska City power plant. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Coal trains will begin running twice a day in January on the long-dormant rail line cutting across south Lincoln near Nebraska 2, officials said Tuesday.

BNSF and Omaha Public Power District have reached an agreement to send trains through Lincoln to fuel the utility's coal-powered plant in Nebraska City, Railroad Transportation Safety District Executive Director Roger Figard told a joint meeting of the Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Board. 

The news will likely surprise some Lincoln drivers, considering the rail line paralleling the highway and intersecting several arterials -- such as 27th, 56th and 70th streets and Old Cheney and Pine Lake roads -- has not had steady train traffic in about 17 years.

City of Lincoln plans to lower school zone speed limits

BNSF spokeswoman Courtney Wallace said in all that time, the tracks remained an active rail line, and the railroad hopes to minimize traffic disruptions as much as possible. 

"With freight traffic (though), you don’t have a set schedule the way passenger rail does," Wallace said in an interview.

Nebraska Hwy. 2 Railroad Tracks

A vehicle crosses the railroad tracks on 27th Street near the elevated pedestrian bridge over Nebraska 2 on Tuesday.

OPPD and BNSF officials have told Figard they plan to run the train hauling coal to Nebraska City after the afternoon rush hour ends and return a train before the busy morning commute.  

StarTran bus service to return to regular schedule; more city offices open by appointment

Wallace said BNSF plans to let the public know of its plans ahead of time. 

"Seventeen years without it and massive growth south of Highway 2 is going to cause some concern," said City Councilman Richard Meginnis, who represents Lincoln's southeast quadrant. 

He applauded BNSF and OPPD for being proactive and contacting community groups affected ahead of time. 

Meginnis said he hopes that communication and perhaps technology advances can help alert motorists on GPS apps when a train is passing through to reduce the likely headaches some drivers may encounter.

LTU plans for more street spending, flooding repairs to wellfield in city’s tight budget

All of the major arterial intersections with the railroad have gates and safety lights in place except for the 84th Street intersection, which is near Amber Hill Road, Figard said. 

BNSF owns the stretch of tracks emanating east from west Lincoln's Hobson Yard out to 56th Street, and OPPD owns the rest of what is referred to as the Arbor Rail Line, Figard said.

Nebraska Hwy. 2 Railroad Tracks

A vehicle crosses the railroad tracks on 27th Street near the elevated pedestrian bridge over Nebraska 2 on Tuesday.

The change marks only a business dealing between BNSF and OPPD, Figard said. 

BNSF crews will likely be out making railroad improvements on the line at various places ahead of the January startup, he said. 

Mayor hopes gas tax bonds could fund more Lincoln street repairs, restore some budget cuts
City of Lincoln to consolidate recycling collection sites from 19 to four or five

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments
2
0
4
0
15

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News