Long-dormant railroad tracks cutting through south Lincoln to see trains again in January

"Seventeen years without it and massive growth south of Highway 2 is going to cause some concern," said City Councilman Richard Meginnis, who represents Lincoln's southeast quadrant.

He applauded BNSF and OPPD for being proactive and contacting community groups affected ahead of time.

Meginnis said he hopes that communication and perhaps technology advances can help alert motorists on GPS apps when a train is passing through to reduce the likely headaches some drivers may encounter.

All of the major arterial intersections with the railroad have gates and safety lights in place except for the 84th Street intersection, which is near Amber Hill Road, Figard said.

BNSF owns the stretch of tracks emanating east from west Lincoln's Hobson Yard out to 56th Street, and OPPD owns the rest of what is referred to as the Arbor Rail Line, Figard said.

The change marks only a business dealing between BNSF and OPPD, Figard said.

BNSF crews will likely be out making railroad improvements on the line at various places ahead of the January startup, he said.

