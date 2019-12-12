Lone bid for South Beltway comes in $52M over budget; state reviewing offer

The lone bid to build the long-anticipated South Beltway came in $52 million over the state's estimated budget.

Hawkins Construction of Omaha submitted a bid of $352.2 million for the four-lane freeway connecting U.S. 77 and Nebraska 2 south of Lincoln, according to bid documents obtained by the Journal Star.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation had advertised the project in October and opened the sealed bids on Thursday.

No immediate decision would be made on Hawkins' bid, Department spokeswoman Jeni Campana said.

"We’re going to do our due diligence,” Campana said, adding the department hoped to decide on it by next week.

Department of Transportation officials said they have 30 days to contract with Hawkins Construction.

Already tree-topping for the project has begun, and rebidding the project would likely delay the construction start date of May 1.

State officials want to have the South Beltway finished in three years.

City leaders have been hoping and planning for the South Beltway for over three decades. The freeway would reduce traffic congestion, particularly semi traffic, on Nebraska 2 through the city.