Local skateboarding group to host open house previewing plans for new park

Cory Foster (left), of Lincoln, accepts his award from event emcee Shane Adams for winning the trick competition at the grand opening of The Bay skate park on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012 in Lincoln. The event featured appearances by Red Bull skateboarders Ryan Sheckler and Felipe Gustavo.
John Everton walks past a wall of art at the grand opening of The Bay skate park on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012 in Lincoln. The event featured appearances by Red Bull skateboarders Ryan Sheckler and Felipe Gustavo, and a skateboarding competition with a $1,000 prize for the best trick. The Bay serves as an indoor skatepark and eventually will have a full art gallery, according to Amber Smith, founder Mike Smith's wife.
A skater performs a trick while warming up for the trick competition as a part of the grand opening of The Bay skate park on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012 in Lincoln. The event featured appearances by Red Bull skateboarders Ryan Sheckler and Felipe Gustavo.
ANNA REED/Lincoln Journal Star
Red Bull skateboarder Felipe Gustavo signs a skateboard for fan Michael Hartfod, of Grand Island, at the grand opening of The Bay skate park on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012 in Lincoln.
Red Bull skateboarder Ryan Sheckler signs shoes of his own design for fan Damon Rogers, of Fremont, at the grand opening of The Bay skate park on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012 in Lincoln.
Cory Foster, of Lincoln, hugs Red Bull skateboarder Felipe Gustavo after winning the trick competition at the grand opening of The Bay skate park on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012 in Lincoln.
A skater lands a trick while warming up for the trick competition as a part of the grand opening of The Bay skate park on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012 in Lincoln.
Ashton Noudaranouvong (11) and Taylen Lebo (12), both of Lincoln, sit outside The Bay skate park after the grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012 in Lincoln.
Cory Foster, of Lincoln, performs his winning trick at the grand opening of The Bay skate park on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012 in Lincoln.
The Bay skate park is cleared out after the end of its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012 in Lincoln.
Several boards snapped during the trick competition at the grand opening of The Bay skate park on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012 in Lincoln.
Skate for Change founder Mike Smith talks with others at the grand opening of the organization's new The Bay skate park on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012 in Lincoln.
A skater performs a trick while warming up for the trick competition as a part of the grand opening of The Bay skate park on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012 in Lincoln.
Cory Foster, of Lincoln, lands a move off the rail in warm-ups for the trick competition at the grand opening of The Bay skate park on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012 in Lincoln.
