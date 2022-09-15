 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local skateboarding group to host open house previewing plans for new park

Weather feature, 11.23

Dawson ElDorado soars in the air as he practices his skateboarding skills while David Maya (from left) and Malcolm Opoku look on at Tierra Skate Park in 2021.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

A local nonprofit is holding an open house Sunday to explore plans for a destination skate park in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Skatepark Association will be hosting the event at Lincoln Budokan Dojo, 601 Calvert St., from 2-3:30 p.m.

The open house will include a presentation on modern skate park design, information on a petition to create the park, and the showing of a short film "Skaterdater."

Phil Burcher, president of LSA, says he hopes to introduce the nonprofit and and his idea for a network of public skate parks in the metropolitan area.

"Lincoln currently has about 12,000 square feet of designated skating space, when a city this size should have 100,000 square feet," he said.

His proposal includes a single 35,000-square-foot park in the South Haymarket Area, along with several smaller skating areas around Lincoln.

Burcher says the skate park isn't just for skateboarders. His plan for the park would make it accessible to bicycles, wheelchairs, and a variety of wheeled sports.

"We want to see kids graduate college and want to stay here," Burcher says. "We're all really excited about this."

Those interested in the project are invited to the open house on Sunday, and to visit the Lincoln Skatepark Association website for more information.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or dbennett@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @DamonJBennett

On Twitter @DamonJBennett

