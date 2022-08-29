 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local real estate agent announces bid for District 1 City Council seat in northeast Lincoln

Taylor Wyatt is making a second bid for the District 1 City Council seat representing northeast Lincoln, where he’s lived his whole life.

“Over the past few years, I have continued my commitment to finding ways to advance the City of Lincoln,” Wyatt said in a news release announcing his candidacy.

Taylor Wyatt

Wyatt

Wyatt, a Republican, is the former government affairs director for the Home Builders Association and a Realtor who operates a small business with his wife, Brooke, in northeast Lincoln. He previously taught school in Waverly and coached high school baseball and middle school football and basketball.

In 2019, he ran against James Michael Bowers — also a lifelong northeast Lincoln resident — and lost by a narrow margin in the primary. Bowers is running for the District 46 seat in the Legislature now held by Adam Morfeld, who is term-limited and running for Lancaster County Attorney.

The legislative seat will be decided in the November general election. The city election is set for next spring.

Wyatt said he decided to run because he understands the demand for affordable housing through his work in real estate, the importance of a safe and thriving community as a parent, and the importance of investment in schools and community resources as a former teacher.

He said he also wants to see northeast Lincoln’s neighborhoods continue to grow.

“I have decided to run now to provide my children and my community with the best opportunities for the future,” he said. “Northeast Lincoln has been my home throughout my entire life and I want to do my part in ensuring it is able to prosper just as other parts of our city have been able to.”

Lincoln City Council district map

Wyatt and his wife have two young children. He graduated from Lincoln Lutheran High School in 2005 and earned a bachelor’s degree in education and human sciences from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2009.

City offices are elected on a nonpartisan basis, with no party affiliation listed on the ballot, though parties do actively recruit and support candidates.

The four district City Council seats, elected by voters in each district, will be on the spring 2023 ballot. The three at-large council members are in the middle of their four-year terms.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

