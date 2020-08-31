Line of vehicles, wait times lengthy in Lincoln as vehicle registration suspension ends

August is already one of the busiest months at Lancaster County's motor vehicle licensing locations, and the last day of the month is almost always the busiest day.
But throw in the expiration of an executive order allowing people to defer renewing their registrations until the end of this month, and it made for large crowds of people.
Monday morning, lines snaked well out the door of the county's motor vehicle licensing location at 625 N. 46th St., and, for a time, a line of cars spilled out of the parking lot and down 46th Street.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Pete Ricketts in March issued an executive order suspending the requirement for those whose driver's licenses and vehicle registrations expired after March 1 to renew them. He rescinded that order July 2 and set Monday as the deadline for those with expired licenses and registrations to renew them.
"We knew there was going to be a large crowd," said Lancaster County Treasurer Rachel Garver, although she noted crowds were not as big as she was expecting.
The Treasurer's Office reopened its locations June 15, and Garver said the majority of people renewed their motor vehicle registrations on time over the past couple of months, but even having an extra 100 or 200 people on a day that already averages 1,500 can cause an issue.
She said the motor vehicle licensing office opened additional windows Monday morning to help handle the additional people.
Garver said lines likely looked longer than they really were because people were practicing social distancing and staying several feet apart. She also noted that while people may have had to wait 30-40 minutes outside, once they got inside the building, they were usually in and out in 10 minutes or less.
Garver said there also was a slight increase in traffic at the treasurer's main office in the County-City Building, although not many people use the location because of a lack of convenient parking.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
