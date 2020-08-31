Line of vehicles, wait times lengthy in Lincoln as vehicle registration suspension ends

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August is already one of the busiest months at Lancaster County's motor vehicle licensing locations, and the last day of the month is almost always the busiest day.

But throw in the expiration of an executive order allowing people to defer renewing their registrations until the end of this month, and it made for large crowds of people.

Monday morning, lines snaked well out the door of the county's motor vehicle licensing location at 625 N. 46th St., and, for a time, a line of cars spilled out of the parking lot and down 46th Street.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Pete Ricketts in March issued an executive order suspending the requirement for those whose driver's licenses and vehicle registrations expired after March 1 to renew them. He rescinded that order July 2 and set Monday as the deadline for those with expired licenses and registrations to renew them.

"We knew there was going to be a large crowd," said Lancaster County Treasurer Rachel Garver, although she noted crowds were not as big as she was expecting.