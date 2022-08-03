Lincoln's Wilderness Crossing concerns lead to study

The $100,000 City Councilwoman Sãndra Washington asked to have added to the proposed budget for an environmental impact study was prompted by concerns raised by opponents of the planned Wilderness Crossing development adjacent to Wilderness Park near First Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

The city approved zoning changes and annexations that will allow the housing development to go forward despite concerns about flooding and the effect on wildlife and native habitat raised by environmental advocates.

Opponents are appealing the City Council's action to the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Washington's colleagues approved the budget addition, which would be added to the capital improvement plan. The study would look at the effects on the Salt Creek watershed if the development goals of the 2050 Comprehensive Plan are realized. The upper watershed covers the part of the creek that runs through southwest Lincoln.

The study is called "scenario planning" to assess the impact of development both inside the city and beyond, and what Lincoln can do to mitigate that impact on environmentally important areas, Washington said. The city also will review the Wilderness Park Master Plan, she said.

"It was very clear to me during the Wilderness Crossing public hearing that there was a great amount of love or high value placed on Wilderness Park and the Salt Creek watershed and flooding in Lincoln," she said. "I thought, how do we get to that? ... How do we actually make actions or policies (addressing those issues)."