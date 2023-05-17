StarTran buses will soon resume full-service hours, which had been reduced because of staff shortages, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials said.

StarTran’s fixed-route, VanLNK on-demand and paratransit services had been ending at 7 p.m. daily since August because of pandemic-related staffing shortages. On May 25, those routes will again run until 10 p.m.

StarTran also announced that beginning June 1, the one-way fee for StarTran’s VanLNK on-demand service will increase from $5 to $8.

StarTran has offered $5 one-way on-demand rides since it began the service in 2020 in response to the pandemic.

“A service analysis showed in order to make this program sustainable, fares would need to increase,” LTU Director Liz Elliott said. “StarTran’s VanLNK service will continue to offer an affordable flat rate, which is a benefit to our riders and allows StarTran to continue to offer the service.”

Other seasonal transit changes include:

*Resumption of University of Nebraska-Lincoln bus routes on Monday. Service on Routes 24 and 25 will run from 6:50 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a 20-minute cycle. Route 22 will not run.

*Suspension of Lincoln Public Schools booster routes during summer break beginning May 26. The routes will resume in August when the 2023-24 school year begins.

Full-service scheduling notices will be on buses and posted on social media. Updated schedules will be available on the buses, on the website, and upon request. For more information on routes and schedules, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov.

