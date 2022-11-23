Lincoln's 'Property Brothers' plan to renovate historic apartment building near Capitol

They call it Frankenstein — a big, scary monster of a project.

But Lincoln’s own “Property Brothers” — twin brothers Luke and Seth Flowerday — plan on renovating the 22-unit apartment building at 300 S. 16th St. that's painted in Frankenstein-esque olive green.

It’s an exciting project, laced with a bit of fear.

“It’s currently in terrible condition,” Seth Flowerday told the City Council Monday. “There’s graffiti on the inside, doors are knocked off their hinges, broken windows, broken everything.”

But there’s also this: A history to the place, a piece of Lincoln from 1916, six years before construction began on the state Capitol just blocks away. Jesse B. Miller designed the art deco building, called Blackstone Apartments, in an area Bertram Goodhue, the Capitol’s architect, intended as the “setting” for the Capitol.

In 2015, the Flowerdays began a business called All In Acquisitions, and are independent contractors with Arrow Capital, a real estate investment company. They started flipping houses, then began taking on bigger projects, revitalizing old buildings in and around downtown with an eye toward creating affordable housing and bringing life back to buildings from Lincoln’s past.

They were just finishing another big project — the former Yakel Grocery Store at 1845 S. 11th St., which they turned it into affordable apartments — when one of the partners at Arrow suggested the Blackstone apartments might be a good project for them.

“The plan is to renovate it with a focus on historic preservation, energy efficiency and affordable housing,” Seth Flowerday said. “We definitely want to bring this thing back into the 21st century.”

The apartment building is more than three times the size of the former grocery store, heated by a giant boiler system that cost the previous owner more than he was getting in rent for the half-occupied building, so he vacated it about a year ago.

The Flowerdays' electrician took a look at the wiring and told them it looked like something from the old sitcom “Green Acres.”

So they plan to get rid of all that, rewire the place, put in a new electrical heating and cooling system, replace many of the 1950s-era windows, fix the crumbling plaster, get rid of the graffiti and make sure the fire escape is up to code.

“We’re trying to walk that fine line between historic preservation and energy efficiency,” Seth Flowerday said.

Something that won’t short out the power when residents try to use a hair dryer and toaster at the same time.

To do that, they’ll need the city’s help. On Monday the council found the project in conformance with the city-county comprehensive plan, a first step to authorizing tax-increment financing, a tool that will allow the Flowerdays to use $300,000-$450,000 of tax-increment financing for the $1.45 million project.

Tax-increment financing, or TIF, allows developers to use future property taxes the redevelopment generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

About half the 22 apartments — which include 12 efficiency, eight one-bedroom and two two-bedroom units — will be affordable, which helps the city reach its goal of 5,000 additional affordable units by 2050, said Hallie Salem, the city urban development department’s redevelopment manager.

The project also will help connect nearby redevelopment projects including the Telegraph District, according to planning documents.

Seth Flowerday said the project will likely take 18 to 24 months to finish, but he told the council Monday he thinks the building deserves a new life.

“It will be good when it’s done,” he said, with this assurance to council members:

“It will not be green by the time it’s finished.”