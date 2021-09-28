Lincoln's focus going forward will be recovery, equity and climate change, mayor says

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird spelled out her administration’s accomplishments and the work underway -- environmental initiatives, diversifying the police and fire workforce, ramping up affordable housing and workforce development -- during the annual state of the city address Tuesday.

“City government, when it's working like ours, frees people from worries about the basics of city living so they can instead focus on pursuing opportunities that improve their lives and their family's futures,” Gaylor Baird said during the annual address sponsored by Leadership Lincoln and broadcast online.

The mayor focused on her administration’s accomplishments, which include navigating a pandemic and collaborating with county officials on how to distribute more than $100 million in federal relief funds to help with the recovery.

She noted that the 73% of Lincoln residents 16 and older who have been vaccinated outpaces the rest of the state, and she highlighted the health department’s efforts to reach out to Lincoln’s minority communities.

Among the ways the city and county federal relief money will help, she said, is $12 million going to help residents find high-wage jobs, $23 million to boost tourism and $21 million to help nonprofits that help people with basic needs.