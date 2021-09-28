Lincoln's focus going forward will be recovery, equity and climate change, mayor says

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird spelled out her administration’s accomplishments and the work underway -- environmental initiatives, diversifying the police and fire workforce, ramping up affordable housing and workforce development -- during the annual state of the city address Tuesday.
“City government, when it's working like ours, frees people from worries about the basics of city living so they can instead focus on pursuing opportunities that improve their lives and their family's futures,” Gaylor Baird said during the annual address sponsored by Leadership Lincoln and broadcast online.
The mayor focused on her administration’s accomplishments, which include navigating a pandemic and collaborating with county officials on how to distribute more than $100 million in federal relief funds to help with the recovery.
She noted that the 73% of Lincoln residents 16 and older who have been vaccinated outpaces the rest of the state, and she highlighted the health department’s efforts to reach out to Lincoln’s minority communities.
Among the ways the city and county federal relief money will help, she said, is $12 million going to help residents find high-wage jobs, $23 million to boost tourism and $21 million to help nonprofits that help people with basic needs.
Among her administration’s accomplishments, she said, was Lincoln’s quarter-cent sales tax for roads projects begun two years ago and on track to complete $78 million in street repairs and improvements in six years. So far, 11 projects have been completed, eight more are under construction and three are about to begin, she said.
She also highlighted “Green Light Lincoln,” a program to improve traffic flow by better timing traffic lights, which she said leads to reduced fuel consumption.
While other parts of the country saw construction grind to a halt during the pandemic, Gaylor Baird said the city’s building and safety department processed an average of $90 million worth of projects every month this year and is on pace to exceed a record-breaking billion dollars in development in 2021.
She pointed to a reduction in crime in Lincoln, efforts to improve response to mental health calls and diversify the police force and fire department. The city budget added firefighters and $11 million to fix up fire stations.
Three new initiatives will guide the administration going forward, she said, including efforts to create a “culture of equity inclusion and belonging," helping Lincoln recover from the pandemic and making the city resilient through initiatives laid out in the city’s Climate Action Plan.
The city budget includes $710,000 more for the city’s affordable housing fund, the tenant assistance program continues to offer free legal advice to people facing eviction and the city has distributed nearly $13 million in rent and utilities assistance to more than 3,000 families, she said.
The city also created a new job to improve equity and inclusion in the city's workforce, a position that will focus on recruitment, retention and employee training.
City Parks and Recreation's 10-year facilities plan: a to-do list with not enough money to do it all
Among the climate initiatives underway is a transition of the city's fleet to electric or alternative fuel vehicles, looking for a second water source, reinforcing the existing wellfield infrastructure and cleaning up brownfield sites to free up space for more housing and parks.
She said she’s proud of Lincoln, and urged others who feel that way to do something for others -- and she highlighted what she said was was one of the best options.
“Spread the love with a kind gesture, big or small. Of course, right now the most impactful gesture that shows you care for others is to get vaccinated.”
City of Lincoln looks 30 years into future, sees growth east, south and building in existing neighborhoods
