Lincoln woman outside US Capitol calls mob overzealous but crowd largely peaceful

Images of rioting on the Lincoln Mall following protests over police brutality last summer brought tears to the eyes of Fanchon Blythe.

But Blythe of Lincoln, who was near the U.S. Capitol steps Wednesday when a pro-Trump mob stormed the building, said events some U.S. leaders called insurrection were nothing like the Black Lives Matter protests she condemned.

Crowds had peaceably gathered outside the Capitol on Wednesday morning into the afternoon to remind lawmakers counting electoral votes inside who they represent and that "this is our house," Blythe said.

"Probably a few people took that too literally," she said, adding she disagreed with their actions.

The people who sent congressional leaders into lockdown were overzealous, Blythe said.

Some in the crowd rushed barricades, clashed with police and got into an armed confrontation inside with police officers.

One woman shot inside the Capitol during the riot died, the Associated Press reported.

What happened inside the Capitol where rioters took over the building for about four hours wasn't fully clear to Blythe until she returned to her hotel mid-afternoon.