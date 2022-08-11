Lincoln wins $23 million federal grant to build new bus transfer station

City officials announced Thursday that Lincoln has received a $23.6 million federal grant for a new bus transfer station.

“If I knew how to do a cartwheel, I’d do one,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in making the announcement.

The new transfer station -- to be built on the block that currently serves as the parking lot for the County-City Building -- is expected to cost $32.2 million, said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott.

Officials plan to begin the design phase in 2023, start construction in 2024 and finish it in 2025, she said.

The grant for a “multi-modal” transfer station has been a long time coming: the city has asked eight times for a federal grant to build it to replace the current transfer station near the Gold’s Building at 11th and N streets.

The current transfer station lacks basic amenities such as bathrooms and indoor spaces and is only big enough for six buses. Loitering and trash have been consistent problems.

Another issue: Redevelopment of the Gold’s Building has begun, making finding a new transfer station a priority. The city had been looking for a temporary location, because it's likely they'll need to move before a grant-funded transfer station could be built.

Lincoln had scored highly on previous applications for the highly competitive grant, but had yet to be successful.

In the most recently application, made in April, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials named the County-City Building parking lot at Ninth and K streets as a possible location.

They made a last-minute appeal to the Lancaster County Board to give them the go-ahead to include the parking lot in the grant after finding out the previous location they’d been considering wouldn’t work. The city and county co-own the parking lot.

Gaylor Baird said the new location was part of the reason this grant application was successful.

The $23.6 million grant requires a local match of $8.3 million — the value of the land -- and an additional $842,000 in local funding, Elliott said.

A new bus transfer station was identified as a need in three studies dating back to 2004 and is part of the 2050 long-range transportation plan and the downtown master plan.

Earlier grant applications envisioned a transportation center on the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, M and N streets, but later the city reapplied with a scaled-down plan on the southern half of the block.

A previous application included the prospect of $500,000 in tax-increment financing the city earmarked as part of redevelopment plans for the Gold’s Building. The money would have been used for demolition of the old police station.

One positive sign for the April application is that it came after passage of the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill, which added money to the grant program and added money for planning purposes.

City officials said the benefits of the County-City Building parking lot as a possible location is its proximity to security (the sheriff’s office and police headquarters are located across K Street), it could include space for StarTran administrative offices, and would increase parking spaces.

In April, officials said the conceptual design would include a parking structure built over the transfer station, increasing existing parking from 475 spaces to 600-700.