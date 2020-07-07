Lincoln will receive $4M in CARES Act funding for food, housing assistance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln will receive $4 million in federal CARES Act funding to help individuals affected by the coronavirus put food on the table, make rent or mortgage payments, and pay utilities, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday.

The funds to offset some of the hardships created by COVID-19 come as the Nebraska Department of Labor announced it would once again require more strict guidelines for those seeking unemployment payments starting next week.

"For individuals and families already struggling with basic needs, the pandemic has exacerbated the situation," Gaylor Baird said at her daily news conference. "Others are experiencing hardships for the first time.

"These funds will help many in our community to feed their families, to stay in their homes and to find permanent housing," she added. "The grants also provide hope, and help our entire community recover."

A total of $450,000 will be given to the Lincoln Food Bank to purchase food for individuals who are living through a crisis, according to executive director Scott Young.

While Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, many people are still living on the brink, he said, and the funding will be instrumental in addressing a "critical need in our community."