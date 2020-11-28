Lincoln welcomes first refugees of new fiscal year, expects numbers to grow

Looking into the next fiscal year, there will be more free cases coming to Lincoln, specifically from French-speaking African countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo. There is an urgent need for resettling Congolese refugees, and Catholic Social Services has a personal connection to the Congolese community.

Friday, 27-year-old Ubatu Balongelwa, who fled the territory of Fizi in Congo when he was 3 and has since been in Nyarugusu Refugee Camp in Tanzania, is expected to arrive in Lincoln.

People coming from refugee camps need basic, ongoing cultural orientation, Meagher said, such as learning to use a stove for the first time, or to turn on a lamp. They need to be plugged in to health care and food assistance, to be taught computer and financial literacy, and to get ongoing classes in English as a second language.

"Nothing's taken for granted," she said.

But if there's any adaptable and resilient population, it's the refugee population, she said.

"It's extraordinary how well they can adapt," she said, "if they're just given the tools to do so. If they're given the care and the welcome, it's amazing."

These communities create their own systems in adapting, and even strangers become like family.