 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Veterans Day parade still on
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln Veterans Day parade still on

{{featured_button_text}}
VETERANS PARADE, 11.9

The second annual Veterans Parade in 2019 along K Street.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln will hold its third annual Veterans Day parade Sunday. 

The parade will be the first put on without monetary support from the city, which has been a goal of the organizers who sought to rely on private sponsorships and donations, City Councilman Roy Christensen said. 

He first proposed having a city veterans parade in 2017.

This year's parade will run on K Street from 21st Street west to 14th Street beginning at 2 p.m.

The parade will be broadcast on LNKTV, the city's government-access channel, which can be found on Allo channels 2 and 3, Spectrum channels 1300 and 1301, and Kinetic channel 1005 and 1010 and at YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.

For more information, visit Lincolnveteransparade.org.

Lincoln's 2nd Veterans Day Parade to get $10K in city support
About 200 attend Lincoln's first veterans parade
Community comes together to honor veterans at parade

Photos: 2019 Veterans Day Parade

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News