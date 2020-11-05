Lincoln Veterans Day parade still on

Riley Johnson Local government reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lincoln will hold its third annual Veterans Day parade Sunday.

The parade will be the first put on without monetary support from the city, which has been a goal of the organizers who sought to rely on private sponsorships and donations, City Councilman Roy Christensen said.

He first proposed having a city veterans parade in 2017.

This year's parade will run on K Street from 21st Street west to 14th Street beginning at 2 p.m.

The parade will be broadcast on LNKTV, the city's government-access channel, which can be found on Allo channels 2 and 3, Spectrum channels 1300 and 1301, and Kinetic channel 1005 and 1010 and at YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.

For more information, visit Lincolnveteransparade.org.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

