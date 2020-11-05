Lincoln Veterans Day parade still on

Lincoln will hold its third annual Veterans Day parade Sunday.
The parade will be the first put on without monetary support from the city, which has been a goal of the organizers who sought to rely on private sponsorships and donations, City Councilman Roy Christensen said.
He first proposed having a city veterans parade in 2017.
This year's parade will run on K Street from 21st Street west to 14th Street beginning at 2 p.m.
The parade will be broadcast on LNKTV, the city's government-access channel, which can be found on Allo channels 2 and 3, Spectrum channels 1300 and 1301, and Kinetic channel 1005 and 1010 and at YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.
