Lincoln uses redlining history to help guide its growth plans

“There was a different sense of pride then, too. I think my grandparents would have never told me ‘We had a heck of a time trying to get this house’ because they wouldn’t want me to worry.”

My husband’s parents had that same sense of pride. Their parents immigrated from Japan and settled in Hawaii and my husband’s parents both grew up there. In the 1960s, the youngest son — my father-in-law — became a professor of social work at the University of Nebraska and moved his young family to Lincoln.

They couldn’t buy a house when they first arrived — at least one owner refused to sell to a Japanese American family.

My in-laws rarely spoke of it. They rented a small home in central Lincoln and quietly persisted. They’re both gone now, but the home they eventually bought is still a part of our family.

Albert Maxey came to the University of Nebraska on a basketball scholarship in 1957 and two years later looked for an apartment near campus for him and his new wife. He was turned down several times and still remembers the landlord who took him in, though he said he needed to ask other tenants first if it was OK. Maxey didn’t need to ask why.