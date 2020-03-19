Lincoln urging travelers to certain cities to self-quarantine; New guidelines for COVID-19 testing

Lincoln-Lancaster County Interim Health Director Pat Lopez on Thursday urged any residents who recently returned from international travel, specific U.S. cities or counties with known COVID-19 outbreaks to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Residents who have recently returned from another country or have been to Seattle, New York City, Santa Clara County, California, and Eagle, Gunnison, Pitkin and Summit counties in Colorado need to quarantine themselves for 14 days to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Nebraska, she said.

Domestic travelers should limit public interactions, practice strict social distancing measures and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 upon their return to Lincoln, Lopez said.

State health officials on Thursday issued this guidance while also updating testing recommendations for health care providers in Nebraska.

Widespread transmission of the disease nationally led Nebraska to broaden the symptoms of the COVID-19, according to a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announcement.

Patients should self-isolate if they have any or a combination of the following symptoms without a known alternative diagnosis: cough, shortness of breath, sore throat or temperature of 100.4°F or higher.