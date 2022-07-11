Lincoln updates code to prohibit selling of young puppies, kitties

The city is planning to bring city code in line with state law when it comes to selling or giving away young pets.

Animal Control has proposed a change to city code to make it clear that it is unlawful to sell or give away a puppy or kitten younger than 8 weeks old.

Steve Beal, the city's Animal Control manager, said the change, "brings our local codes in line with state statute," which does not allow those animals to be sold or given away before they reach that age.

Beal said that there currently is not a problem locally with animals being sold too young, with his office only encountering one or two incidents each year.

"Most people that have dogs and are breeding and selling puppies or kittens -- they follow the law," he said.

Beal's office also is proposing several other updates to city code, including defining the difference between animal "bites" and "attacks."

According to the amended language, a bite is a "wound, puncture, or laceration caused by the animal's teeth breaking the skin," while an attack is defined as "an animal that causes any injury by physical contact; including, but not limited to, a bite that doesn't result in a breakage or puncture of the skin."

He said city code has not previously specifically defined what constitutes a bite or an attack.

"We wanted to be clear that this is what a bite means and this is what an attack means," Beal said.

The council will vote on the proposed changes at next week's meeting.

In other business Monday, the council:

* Voted in favor of an ordinance declaring the city's Aging Partners building at 1005 O St. as surplus property.

Aging Partners is planning to shutter both of its downtown locations — the other is at Ninth and J streets — when it moves to the Victory Park development on the Veterans Administration campus near 70th and O streets, and declaring the building surplus will allow it to be sold.

The three-story O Street building has about 35,000 square feet of space and its assessed value is just more than $1.6 million. Aging Partners Director Randall Jones previously told the Journal Star he believes the building is an attractive prospect for redevelopment because of its location.

* Approved naming the Nature Camp Building in Pioneers Park the Lynn Johnson Education Center.

Johnson, who retired earlier this year after 25 years at the Parks and Recreation Department, including 22 as its director, said it was "a great honor to have this building recognize me."

The building on the west end of the park opened in 2020 — three years after a blaze destroyed its predecessor.