Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen announces plan to run for Lancaster County clerk

State Sen. Matt Hansen will seek election to be the next Lancaster County clerk after finishing his second term in the Legislature.

Hansen, who has represented northeast Lincoln since 2014 and will face term limits next year, made his announcement a day after Dan Nolte said he would not seek a fifth term to the countywide seat in 2022.

A Lincoln native and Lincoln Public Schools graduate, Hansen said he plans to focus his campaign on transparency and efficiency.

"This office serves as a vital backbone for Lancaster County, supporting the county board and other county departments," he said in a statement. "I have shown my ability to build trust and work collaboratively over my two terms in the Legislature, and will bring that same sincerity and dedication to this position."

In the Legislature, Hansen has committee assignments to Business and Labor, Urban Affairs, Planning and Rules, and he serves as the vice chair of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Hansen and his wife, Jane Schiermeyer Hansen, live in the University Place neighborhood.

