Lincoln scooter program set for new launch in September

Bird, Lime and Spin scooters were supposed to activate their scooters April 1, but Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott pushed back the start date.

Lime, the third vendor approved for the project, withdrew from the program, Lutjeharms said.

Bird and Spin have deployed their scooters in Omaha's second pilot program to allow the devices on city streets there this year.

During its first pilot program, Omaha recorded more than 200,000 trips, but police warned and ticketed dozens of riders in the first month for riding on the sidewalk.

Riding on the sidewalk will also be illegal in Lincoln. The scooters must be ridden in the traffic lanes or marked bicycle lanes.

Lincoln Police have not planned an enforcement project to keep scooter riders off sidewalks downtown, department spokeswoman Officer Erin Spilker said.

"However, we will, as always, focus on education as the scooters make their way into downtown," Spilker said.

Scooters riders must be 18 years old and obey all traffic rules, Lutjeharms.

City ordinance doesn't require helmets, but they are encouraged, he said.